Rajasthan Woman Fights Crocodile With Stick To Save Husband's Life

Mr Singh is out of danger and is expected to make a full recovery soon.

A woman in Rajasthan showed extraordinary courage to repel a crocodile that leapt out of the water and grabbed her husband's leg. The man, Banne Singh, is a cattle herder and was out on the field on Tuesday when the attack took place. At around 4pm, Singh reached Chambal River as the goats were feeling thirsty. He too was feeling hot and decided to take a dip in the knee-deep water. Suddenly, a crocodile jumped out from behind and attacked him. His wife Vimal Bai was nearby and sprung into action without thinking twice.

Armed with just a wooden stick, she hit the crocodile hard and was successful in freeing her husband from its jaws. The reptile did not give up and came back again to drag the man into deep water. But this time, Vimal Bai hit its eye and it retreated allowing the couple to escape to safety.

Mr Singh sustained serious injury on his leg and was admitted to Mandrail Hospital for treatment. Doctors later referred him to another hospital in Karauli.

Talking to the reporters, Mr Singh stated that the crocodile grabbed his leg in its jaws and started pulling him into the water. "To escape from the reptile, I used all my strength and caught hold of the crocodile's waist," he added.

Mr Singh stated that his wife attacked the crocodile with a stick and seeing this, other people also joined her to save him from the reptile. "Witnessing this, the crocodile ran away," he stated.

