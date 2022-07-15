Rajasthan Woman, 19, Gang-Raped By 3 Men; Accused On The Run: Police

The accused are on the run, the police said. (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon and an FIR was registered in the evening, they said.

According to the FIR, the woman was abducted by an acquaintance, Naresh Jat, and two other people. They allegedly took her to a room and raped her.

The accused are on the run, the police said, adding that the medical examination of the victim is being conducted.

