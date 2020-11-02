Rajasthan To Make Masks Compulsory Through Law Today: Ashok Gehlot

Coronavirus: Rajasthan has logged over 1.98 lakh cases so far. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said the state will today enact a law, making wearing masks compulsory. It will be the first state in the country bring in such a law to fight COVID-19 since "mask is the vaccine", he said.

"Along with the 'public movement against coronavirus' going on in the state, the government will make wearing masks compulsory by enacting a law topday itself," Mr Gehlot said in a tweet composed in Hindi.

The state government today also decided to ban the sale and bursting of fire crackers keeping the safety of COVID-19 infected patients in mind and also to protect the general public from toxic fumes from the fireworks.

Rajasthan recorded 10 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total deaths linked to Covid so far to 1,917. Up to 1,754 new cases recorded on Sunday brought the total infection count to 1,98,747. The state now has 15,255 COVID-19 active cases, a state health department bulletin showed.