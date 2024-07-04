Teen Fakes Kidnapping, Demands Rs 2 Lakh As Ransom From Parents To Pay Off Gaming Debt

The police detained the teen from the Jaipur Junction station (Representational)

A first-year student allegedly faked his kidnapping and sent photos of him tied up and gagged to his parents, demanding Rs 2 lakh as ransom, the police in Rajasthan's Kota said on Thursday.

Bhojraj Gochar, a resident of Jagpura, filed a missing person's report, claiming his 18-year-old son Suraj Gochar, who left home on Tuesday, did not return, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amrita Duhan said.

A team was formed under Deputy Superintendent of Police Manish Sharma to rescue the teen, she said.

During investigations, Bhojraj Gochar told the police that he received a ransom demand of Rs 2 lakh on WhatsApp. A photograph of his son with his hands tied and mouth gagged was also sent to him from his son's phone, Ms Duhan said.

Based on the input and technical investigation, the police detained Suraj Gochar from the Jaipur Junction station this evening, she said.

The teen hatched the plot after watching a television series to recoup the Rs 40,000 he had lost in an online game, she said.

Suraj Gochar left home on the pretext of filling out his admission form and reached Jaipur, where he took a picture of himself tied and gagged in a hostel room using the timer on his phone camera and sent it to his father, the police said.

