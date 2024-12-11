Rajasthan Speaker Vasudev Devnani's Car Chased By Suspicious Vehicle

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's car was allegedly chased by a suspicious vehicle while he was travelling from Jaipur to Ajmer on Tuesday, a police source said.

The escort of his car alerted police following which teams were sent to the highway to ensure his safety, the source said.

According to the source, Mr Devnani was travelling to his hometown when the suspicious car, in which three-four youths were present, started chasing his vehicle for sometime on the highway.

They also shot video of his car with their mobile phones.

The speaker reached Ajmer safety, sources said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

