7-Year-Old Girl Raped, Strangled While Playing Near Home In Rajasthan

A special team has been formed to investigate the rape and murder of the child in Rajasthan.

A seven-year-old girl was raped and strangled in Rajasthan. Her body was found in a field near her house on last evening. The incident took place in Jhalawar district, 340 km from capital Jaipur.

Police said the girl went missing on Friday when she was playing outside her home. When she didn't return home, her parents approached the police the next morning and registered a complaint. After a search, by Saturday evening, the police found her body some 200 metres away from her home.

A special team has been formed to investigate the incident.

"Her body was sent for postmortem and it has been established that she was raped and strangled to death. We have formed a team to nab the accused," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Sharma.

"She had a roti at around 6 in the evening and stepped out to play. My elder daughter went back inside. Later, when she went out, she couldn't find her (the 7-year-old)," the girl's father said.

This is the second rape against registered in Jhalawar in last five months.

In February earlier this year, a six-year-girl, who had gone missing from outside her home, was found murdered in an agriculture field. During that time, police said the victim was murdered after rape.

After the child's body was found, Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot blamed the Vasundhra Raje government. "Cases of rape are on the rise due to negligence of the government. Criminals are getting a conducive environment in the state due to the poor law and order situation," he said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)