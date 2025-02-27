Advertisement
14-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan After Man Allegedly Rapes, Impregnates Her

According to police the incident took place on Wednesday night and her body was found in the room late Thursday.

Read Time: 1 min
14-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan After Man Allegedly Rapes, Impregnates Her
A case for rape and abetment to suicide has also been registered. (Representational)
Jaipur:

A 14-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself in her house in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, police said, adding a suicide note was recovered from her room where she alleged a man of raping and impregnating her.

According to police the incident took place on Wednesday night and her body was found in the room late Thursday.

A suicide note was recovered from her room in which she accused Raju of raping and impregnating her, they said.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem. A case for rape and abetment to suicide has also been registered against the man, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Rajasthan Rape, Rajasthan Suicide
