Rajasthan Crisis Updates: Action Moves Out Of Rajasthan, Supreme Court To Hear Speaker's Plea Today

Rajasthan Crisis: The decision on Sachin Pilot's fight against the Congress will be announced on Friday.

The Rajasthan Speaker's request to the Supreme Court to stop the High Court from announcing any verdict on the petition by Sachin Pilot and 18 more Congress rebels challenging disqualification notices will be heard today. Speaker CP Joshi has also challenged the High Court's order asking him to pause any action against the rebels until its decision on Friday; he says he wants to avert "a constitutional crisis" and a confrontation with the judiciary on his powers. Team Pilot has responded with a petition asking to be heard before the court decides on the Speaker's request.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, battling rebellion by his former deputy Sachin Pilot that has pushed his government to the brink, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging attempts by the BJP to engineer defections by bribing Congress MLAs. In the letter dated July 19 (Sunday), Mr Gehlot named Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat among BJP leaders he said were involved in deal-making with rebel Congress MLAs.

Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs had gone to the Rajasthan High Court against disqualification notices served to them by the assembly Speaker after they skipped two meetings called by the Chief Minister. The High Court will announce a decision on Friday, and asked Speaker CP Joshi to pause any action against the rebels till then.

Here are the updates on Rajasthan Political Crisis:

"For some time now, attempts have been made to destabilise democratically-elected governments, disregarding the spirit of the anti-defection law enacted by the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1985 and amended later by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This is an insult to the people's mandate and open violation of constitutional values. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are prime examples of this," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to the PM Modi.