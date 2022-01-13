Rajasthan Man, 22, Stabbed To Death By Friends After Argument At Party

The victim was rushed to the MBS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by his two friends following an argument between them at a liquor party, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar Bairwa, a resident of Prem Nagar II under Udyog Nagar police station area. He worked as a two-wheeler mechanic, they said.

Bairwa was having liquor with his two friends, Nitesh Harijan and Malkhan Lodha, on Wednesday night in Prem Nagar when he got into an argument with them over a trivial issue. In a fit of rage, Harijan and Lodha attacked Bairwa with a knife, injuring him grievously, said Manoj Sikarwal, Circle Inspector at Udyog Nagar police station.

The victim was rushed to the MBS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was handed over to Bairwa's family after a post-mortem examination, he said.

According to the initial investigation, there was no old enmity between the victim and the two accused, the police said.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the two accused, who are daily wage labourers and are on the run. Four police teams have been formed to nab them, they said.