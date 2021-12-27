Rajasthan Minor Dies By Suicide, Accuses 2 Of Rape In Last Note: Police

Based on the suicide note, a case was registered against Mahendra Kumar and Kartik. (Representational)

A minor girl allegedly died by suicide, mentioned in a note that she was raped by two people, police said on Monday.

Additional SP Hazariram Chauhan said the 17-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself in her house on Sunday night.

Police recovered a suicide note, in which the victim said she was taking the extreme step out of fear of being threatened and defamed by the two accused who raped her.

Based on the suicide note, a case was registered against Mahendra Kumar and Kartik.

