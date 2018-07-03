Rajasthan Man Allegedly Shoots Teen Son Who Tried To Rape Cousin

The boy had been sexually abusing his cousin for some time.

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 17-year-old son, who attempted to rape his cousin, in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

The 40-year-old accused and his elder son were detained on June 29. The boy's father was formally arrested on Monday, the police said.

They were detained on the basis of an FIR lodged on the complaint of village Sarpanch Manoj Jatav, who had accused the man and his elder son of killing the boy and termed it a case of human sacrifice.

Police, however, ruled out that the incident was a human sacrifice and said the boy used to allegedly molest his cousin and recently also tried to rape her.

When father got to know, he shot the boy dead with a country-made pistol on June 28 and the funeral was conducted the same night.

"The family of the boy's father and his younger brother's family live together in a house in their farm. His brother is a CRPF personnel.

"The boy had been sexually abusing his cousin for some time and he tried to rape her on June 25. When the matter came to light on June 28, his father got angry and opened fire at the boy leaving him dead," Bhusawar Circle Officer Mahendra Kumar Sharma said today.

After this, the accused called some of his relatives and they conducted the funeral in their farm. His elder son lit the pyre, the police officer said.

When the village sarpanch came to know about the sudden death of the boy and funeral at night and that too in their farm instead of a cremation ground, he along with other locals informed police the next day and raised doubt that it could be a case of human sacrifice.

"The father was arrested on Monday on the basis of the facts which came up during the investigation. Those who have been involved in destroying evidences will also be arrested.

"The accused will be produced in a court today," the officer said, adding, that the weapon used in the crime could not be recovered so far.