Rajasthan Joins Growing List Of States Pushing For Caste Survey

Ashok Gehlot addresses people at the launch of 'Rajasthan Mission 2030' in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said the state will carry out a caste survey similar to what Bihar did if the Congress retains power.

Mr Gehlot's announcement came hours after Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhaghel of Chhattisgarh, another Congress-ruled state, said they will conduct a caste survey if it wins another term in the upcoming assembly election.

The Rajasthan Congress's core committee met today. After it ended, Mr Gehlot said the survey will ensure all castes can get proportionate rights.

Mr Gehlot also announced the formation of three new districts in Rajasthan, taking their total number to 53.

The state government created the new districts before the election code kicked in.

The Rajasthan government had earlier notified the formation of 17 new districts following the cabinet's approval to take the total number to 50.

The 17 new districts formally came into being in August. Now, with the announcement to create three districts - Malpura, Sujangarh and Kuchaman City - the number of districts in Rajasthan will rise to 53.

Mr Gehlot said his government works on the principle of "seva hi dharm, seva hi karm" and every scheme is run on the basis of constructive suggestions from people.

"According to public demand and recommendation of a high-level committee, three new districts will be created in Rajasthan -- Malpura, Sujangarh and Kuchaman City. Now Rajasthan will have 53 districts," Mr Gehlot said in a post on X.

In future too, matters such as demarcation of districts will continue to be resolved on the basis of the committee's recommendations, he said.