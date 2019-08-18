Heavy Rain In Rajasthan Leads To Flood-Like Situation In Many Areas

Rajasthan has received more than average rainfall this season. (PTI)

Heavy rain hit parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, leading to floods in several places. Several rivers and dams are overflowing and the district authorities are on high alert. Eleven districts in the state received more than average rain, the weather office said.

Rajasthan receives 530 mm rain on an average. This time, the state received 534 mm since monsoon began.

The highest rainfall in Rajasthan - 14 and 8 inches - was recorded on Saturday in Nagaur and Parbatsar, respectively. Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner also received heavy rain.

In Sikar, locals were seen helping passengers to safety after a bus got stuck in a flooded underpass on Saturday.

Out of the 810 dams in the state, over 210 are overflowing due to heavy rain. On Friday, 100 people in Kota were moved to safer places, news agency PTI reported.

Passengers were stranded in Rajasthan's Sikar after a bus got stuck in a flooded underpass.

The Chambal river in Rajasthan is flowing above its danger mark. A district administration official said nearly 12 roads are disconnected due to heavy rain and 40 villages are facing a flood-like situation, PTI reported.

Bisalpur dam is Rajasthan's Tonk is full. Officials said they may open the gates to release water and people in nearby villages may be moved if needed.

The weather office has forecast heavy to very heavy rain for Rajasthan and several other parts of north India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in the next 48 hours. In Punjab, an alert has been sounded in several districts after excess water was released from Bhakra dam following heavy rain.

