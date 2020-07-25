Rajasthan Headed For Constitutional Crisis: BJP After Meeting Governor

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan is heading for a "constitutional crisis", the BJP claimed on Saturday evening, minutes after a 12-member delegation met Governor Kalraj Mishra, ostensibly to discuss the coronavirus crisis in the state.

Addressing reporters after the meeting Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Congress, accusing them of preventing the Governor from carrying out his constitutional duty.

"There is a procedure to be followed for calling an Assembly session but the Raj Bhavan was made a theatre for a sit-in. Is that proper? They are violating the Epidemic Act," Mr Poonia, who led the delegation, said.

"This is no way to demand an Assembly session. You cannot gherao (picket) the Raj Bhavan. You cannot give dharnas (protests) and demand an Assembly session," Ashok Katariya, UP BJP leader who was part of the delegation, said.

Mr Gehlot has been pressing for an Assembly session since Thursday amid court hearings over petitions by sacked former deputy Sachin Pilot.