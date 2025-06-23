Rajasthan Government Transfers 62 IAS Officers, 11 Collectors

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 62 IAS officers, including eight Additional Chief Secretaries and 11 district collectors.

In addition, 21 IAS officers have been given additional charge of departments.

The department of personnel issued the transfer list late Sunday night.

Senior IAS officer Akhil Arora has been transferred from the finance department after nearly five years and appointed as ACS in the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). Aparna Arora has been moved from forest department to Social Justice and Empowerment Department as ACS.

Kuldeep Ranka has been assigned the role of ACS, Higher and Technical Education. He was ACS- Social Justice and Empowerment Department.

ACS Home Anand Kumar has been shifted to forest department as ACS.

Alok Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Industries Department.

Collectors of Phalodi, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Kotputli, Deewana-Kuchaman, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Tonk, Bharatpur, Kota and Beawar were also transferred.

