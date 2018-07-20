Rajasthan Government Has 'No Interest In Public Service': Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot accused Vasundhara Raje for misusing public funds in a recent rally.

Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot yesterday accused the BJP government in the state of exploiting people.

He said that the government is in its last days and its functioning has made it clear that the BJP would lose the Assembly elections.

Addressing 'Mera Booth Mera Gaurav' programme in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, Mr Sachin Pilot accused Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of misusing public funds for a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi held recently in Jaipur.

"It is surprising that in a state where farmers are committing suicide, the government spent crores of public money in the name of 'Jan Samvad'. This (money) could have been fruitfully utilised in public welfare but now it has become clear that the government has no interest in public service," Mr Pilot said.

He said "Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had made tall promises like providing employment to youths and of ensuring safety of women and Dalits during her 'Suraj Sankalp Yatra' ahead of the last Assembly elections, but she did not fulfil any."

The Congress leader said that the Chief Minister is preparing for her 'Suraj Gaurav Yatra' but wherever she will go, people will ask her about the promises she made during the last elections.

"The Chief Minister did not meet the people and did not hear their grievances in the last four years and now people are not willing to meet her," he said.