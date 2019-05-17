Jodhpur High Court Sends Notice To Rajasthan Government Over Rapes

Rajasthan government gets notice over Alwar gang-rape case

The Jodhpur High Court today issued a notice to the Rajasthan government on recent incidents of rape in the state, including the April 26 gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Alwar district. According to a report by news agency ANI the court has asked the Congress government in the state for more information on the attacks.

In addition to the Alwar incident, another Dalit woman was allegedly raped on May 7 by two men at a hospital in Kathoomar. A third attack - on a five-year-old girl - was reported from Chittorgarh. A fourth rape case was registered from Bharatpur district on Wednesday against a man accused of raping a 16-year-old mentally challenged girl.

According to data from the Rajasthan Police website, a total of 1509 rape cases were reported till April 2019; this figure is up from 1312 in the same period last year. The data also shows an increase of 122 reported rape cases in April 2019 as compared to April 2018 and an increase of 108 cases in April 2019 as compared to March 2019.

The state government came under heavy fire after the Alwar incident, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BSP chief Mayawati alleging the Congress suppressed news of the gang-rape in light of May 6 polling in the state.

A first information report (FIR) had been filed by the survivor on May 2 but her husband has claimed police delayed acting on the complaint till after Lok Sabha elections were over.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met the Alwar survivor on Thursday and said justice would be done and that both her family and she would receive "nyay".

Mr Gandhi, while refusing to respond to PM Modi's criticism, said, "The only thing I would say is this girl, this family, will get justice. I have not come here to do politics. It's an emotional thing for me. I have come here to meet the survivor".

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at PM Modi for his "many lies" and said his government had taken measures to ensure the survivor would get employment.

The police have said all six Alwar gang-rape accused have been arrested, including the individual who filmed the crime and threatened the survivor he would share the clip on social media if she went to the police.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.