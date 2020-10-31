Rajasthan Follows Punjab, Introduces Bills To Negate Centre's New Farm Laws

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has introduced 3 bills to counter the Centre's farm laws (File)

The Rajasthan government has introduced three bills in the state Assembly today to negate the impact of the farm laws recently enacted by the Centre.

Shanti Dhariwal, cabinet minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, introduced the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 in the state Assembly.

He also introduced the Code of Procedure (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 on the first day of the Assembly session.

After the Rajasthan Assembly passed the obituary remarks on the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee and other leaders who passed away recently, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

The move by Rajasthan comes after the Punjab assembly recently passed four Bills against the Centre's farm laws. The Bills were passed in the Punjab Assembly earlier this month after a five-hour discussion, in which BJP MLAs had not taken part.

