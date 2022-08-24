Rajasthan Floods: Over 4,000 Rescued In Two Days, Army Deployed

The situation was better on Wednesday as the water started receding

More than 4,000 people have been shifted from flood-hit areas to safer places in the past two days while security personnel were deployed for rescue efforts in Kota, Jhalawar, Baran and Bundi districts of Rajasthan.

Though the situation was better on Wednesday as the water started receding, several areas in these districts are still submerged following heavy rainfall, officials said.

Meanwhile, schools reopened in Kota, Bundi and Baran while these remained shut in Jhalawar.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to conduct a survey to assess the loss of property due to the heavy rainfall in Kota and neighbouring areas.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, along with her son and Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh, conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Jhalawar, Kota and Baran districts.

An official of the state disaster management and relief department said in Jaipur that teams of the district administration, Army, Air Force, police, NDRF and SDRF successfully rescued 4,302 people from the flood-affected areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

13 people were airlifted from Khurai village in Baran district on Tuesday and the helicopter is standby at Kota airport.

"Due to very heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, excessive inflow of water in Chambal, Kalisindh, Parvan, Parvati and Mej rivers and the release of water from Kalisindh, Kota Barrage, Jawahar Sagar, Parvati Dam, flood situation has emerged in Kota, Bundi, Baran, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar and Dholpur districts," the official said.

Many areas were inundated. People were stuck in low-lying areas and there was waterlogging up to six feet. Many villages turned into islands and were cut off from district headquarters.

"The situation is better as compared to yesterday. Several of those who were shifted to safer places yesterday have started returning to their places because water is now receding," Jhalawar Collector Bharti Dixit said.

Bundi Collector Ravindra Goswami said nearly 600 people were rescued in Lakheri subdivision. He conducted a field inspection. Sports Minister Ashok Chandna held a meeting of officials in Bundi and reviewed the situation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issued directions to conduct an immediate survey of the damage caused to crops and houses and to provide relief assistance to the affected persons as per SDF norms on the damage caused due to floods.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas. After the survey, Ms Raje alleged that the Gehlot government is not visible.

"Farmers have suffered huge losses," she said. Had the state government been alert, this situation would not have emerged, she told reporters.

Since Tuesday, the maximum 143 mm of rainfall took place at Bhinmal in Jalore, followed by 120 mm at Deldar in Sirohi, according to the Meteorological Department.