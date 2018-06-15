Rajasthan Family Burns 10-Month-Old Son With Hot Needle On Forehead Medical official says his parents fell for a superstitious belief and the boy is currently undergoing treatment in Udaipur.

Share EMAIL PRINT Due to prevailing superstitions, parents tend to lose out children's lives, says medical officer. Banswara: In Rajasthan's Banswara district, 500 km from Jaipur, a 10-month-old boy was allegedly burnt on the neck and forehead using an hot iron needle. Medical official says his parents fell for a superstitious belief and the boy is currently undergoing treatment in Udaipur.



The boy named Devla, son of Nandlal, is a resident of Tejpur village and was ailing since 10 days. His parents got him checked at various local quacks but he could not be cured. They ultimately fell into a superstitious trap and lit a pyre in the middle of the road in Bhupendra Bazaar using trash. An iron needle was put inside that fire and when it turned hot, it was placed on the boy's head and back of his neck. The boy cried in pain and hot needle left strong burn marks on him, reports news agency ANI.



Chief Medical and Health Officer SL Ninama said, "Rajasthan is spending so much money on healthcare. But in tribal areas, extreme superstition exists. By staying away from health facilities, they are playing with children's health. This is extremely wrong."



"These people are not educated and due to prevailing superstitions, parents tend to lose out children's lives," he added.



"If the child was brought to a nearby health facility then he would have been treated right there," Mr Ninama said.



