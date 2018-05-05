After 22 Years , Wedding Bells Ring Again In This Rajasthan Village

The village, however, paints a grim picture. There is no power, road connectivity or water in Rajghat village in Dholpur. This, despite a district headquarters close by. All the marriage proposals from the men of this village are turned down, and they were forced to live as bachelors.
"As there are no basic facilities here, no marriages take place here. Villagers are seeing a marriage after 22 years," said the groom's relatives.
Reeling under extreme poverty, the village of 300 people has 40 kaccha houses. In the name of development, there is only one primary school and a handpump with saline water.
Of the 125 women who live in this village, only two could write their name correctly. These women have not seen a TV or fridge in their lives.
(WIith Inputs From ANI)