Ex-BSP MLA Winner In Team Gehlot's Board Game Of Crossing Out Numbers

After a fun-packed schedule with activities like yoga, cooking classes, the Rajasthan Congress MLAs wrapped up the day by watching actor Aamir Khan's blockbuster movie Lagaan. The MLAs are unwinding in a luxury hotel in Jaipur even as the Congress is facing an uphill task of saving the Ashok Gehlot-led government from an open rebellion by his former deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 of his loyalists,

Some of the members of Team Gehlot played "Housie" - a board game whose main objective is to mark off numbers that have been called to accomplish a winning pattern in the "house".

The game was won by Joginder Singh Awana, one of the six former BSP or Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs who joined the Congress in September last year, helping the Ashok Gehlot government in consolidating its position in the Rajasthan assembly.

Sources say the BSP may go to the court to stop the MLAs from voting with the Congress amid the turmoil in the Rajasthan Congress government and the intense race for numbers.

Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot on Saturday mopped up the support of two BTP MLAs, shoring up numbers for his shaky government.

Losing the two MLAs would have brought down numbers for the Chief Minister as the Congress struggled to keep its flock protected from Sachin Pilot's rebel camp

In the house of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including the 19 dissidents who have been issued notices of disqualification by the speaker and have challenged them in the high court. Congress has maintained the claim that the Gehlot government has the support of 109 MLAs, including the two BTP MLAs.