Covid, Not Floor Test: Ashok Gehlot Pitches Rajasthan Assembly Session From July 31

Winning a trust vote will give Ashok Gehlot's government a respite for the next six months. But if a trust vote is held now, when the rebels are yet to be disqualified, the rebels can vote against their own party. Even if they get disqualified later, their vote will count.

The Governor had nixed the cabinet's last proposal, citing six objections. He also asked the Chief Minister to submit a fresh proposal.

Ashok Gehlot, who held a protest for hours at Governor Kalraj Mishra's home on Friday, called it a "BJP conspiracy" to stall the floor test. The Governor, he said, is under BJP pressure.

The Congress is planning a countrywide protest and said they would go to the President to foil the "BJP conspiracy".

Congress's Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video today attempting to mobilise the people against the BJP over the events in Rajasthan. Using hashtag #SpeakUpForDemocracy, his Hindi post urged the people to "Unite and raise our voice for democracy".

The Congress protest on Friday came hours after the Sachin Pilot camp secured temporary protection from disqualification in assembly from the Rajasthan High Court.

The court said the Speaker cannot take any action against Sachin Pilot and his rebel MLAs until the larger constitutional question regarding his powers is decided.

That question will be taken up by the Supreme Court on Monday.

A disqualification of the rebels before a trust vote will bring down the majority mark in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. Mr Gehlot claims he has the numbers, but if the mark stays at 101, his majority will be wafer-thin, leaving his government vulnerable.