Rajasthan Chief Minister Meets Teen Who Impressed Sachin Tendulkar With Her Batting

A few days back, a video of a young girl playing jaw-dropping cricket shots in Barmer, Rajasthan, went viral on social media. Even legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar was impressed with her talent and shared the video from his Twitter account. Meanwhile, many on social media compared the girl's batting style with Suryakumar Yadav.

On Sunday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot invited her to meet him and provided assurance that she will be provided financial assistance to develop her talent. Sharing a picture with Mumal Mehr and her sister, Ashok Gehlot stated that he wished her a bright future.

In a tweet, he wrote, ''High flight of daughters, Rajasthan is proud. Today, along with RCA Chairman Mr. Vaibhav Gehlot, the state's cricketer daughter Mumal Mehar and her sister Anisha Bano, who became the subject of global discussion due to her hard work and merit, wished her a bright future.''

बेटियों की ऊंची 'उड़ान'

गौरवान्वित है राजस्थान



आज अपने परिश्रम व मेधा से वैश्विक चर्चा का विषय बनी प्रदेश की क्रिकेटर बेटी मूमल मेहर व उनकी बहन अनिशा बानो से RCA चेयरमैन श्री वैभव गहलोत के साथ मिलकर उन्हें उज्ज्वल भविष्य की शुभकामनाएं दीं। pic.twitter.com/TFFeLyIz5C — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 19, 2023

Notably, the 14-year-old girl went viral after a video showed her hitting back-to-back sixes while playing on the sand. The teenager, who studies in eighth standard, has six sisters and two brothers and has rarely ever stepped out of her village Kanasar. She plays cricket during her leisure time, that too barefoot.

When she was told about Sachin Tendulkar's tweet about her, she shyly thanked the little master. "I don't have a ground to play on, so I play on the sands," she told reporters. She also said that she idolises India batter Suryakumar Yadav and tries to hit 'long shots' like him.

Her talent was noticed by the local school teacher Roshan Khan, who started coaching her. Mumal and a few other girls from the village, all coached by Roshan Khan, recently performed well at the Rural Olympics in Rajasthan.

When asked about her dream, the teenager said: "I want to play for India".