'Kya Baat Hai': Video Showing Young Girl's Batting Skills Impresses Sachin Tendulkar

A video of a young girl playing jaw-dropping cricket shots in Barmer, Rajasthan, has gone viral on social media and even caught the attention of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar. In the clip, the girl is seen playing with some boys and hitting back-to-back sixes. Her shots ranged from a step-out six straight down the ground to hooking a ball wide off stump into the leg side.

Sharing the video, Mr Tendulkar wrote, "Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai.(The auction happened yesterday, and you have started batting today itself. Well done) Really enjoyed your batting."

Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting. 🏏👧🏼#CricketTwitter#WPL@wplt20



(Via Whatsapp) pic.twitter.com/pxWcj1I6t6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 14, 2023

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also shared the same clip on Twitter with the caption, "Unbelievable shots! Look at the way this young girl from Barmer is hitting the ball all over the ground with such ease! Champion in the making! Bravo!"

Meanwhile, the video has also generated a lot of positive responses from netizens, many of whom compared the girl's batting style with Suryakumar Yadav. "She looks like female version of SKY," wrote one user. "Surya Kumar yadav who," said another.

A third user commented, "My new favourite cricketer, I bet 100 dollars, she's gonna play for India and will be a superstar. In between so much control towards leg side she reminds me of Rizwan Bhai". A fourth added, "Talent is abundant in India just need more opportunities to conquer the world with abilities and talent."

Notably, Mr Tendulkar shared the video just a day after the first-ever auction for the first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) was held in Mumbai. Five franchises - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants engaged in an intense-bidding war to formulate their squad for the inaugural edition of the WPL. Indian batter Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive bid as Royal Challengers Bangalore secured her services for Rs 3.4 crores.

