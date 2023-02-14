Watch: Fielder's Brilliant Boundary Catch With A Football Twist Impresses Sachin Tendulkar

The video has accumulated more than 3.2 million views and over 85,000 likes.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday took to his official Twitter handle to share a stunning video of a remarkable catch. The short video shows a fielder redefining the act of taking a catch after juggling it over the boundary line during a local match in India. He combines his cricket and football skills in the game and unleashes a bicycle kick to send the ball inside the boundary line.

"This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football!!" Mr Tendulkar wrote in the caption of his post.

Watch the video below:

This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football!! ⚽️ 🏏 😂 https://t.co/IaDb5EBUOg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 12, 2023

In the clip, the player who was fielding at the boundary line, jumped and tried to throw the ball in the air, onto the field to stop a six. However, as the ball went backwards over the boundary, the alert fielder used his feet to kick the ball into the air, and then inside the boundary line, where his teammate caught it safely.

The video not only caught the attention of Sachin Tendulkar but also Michael Vaughan, the former England captain. "Surely the greatest catch of all time," Mr Vaughan wrote while sharing the clip on Twitter. New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham also retweeted the video and wrote, "Absolutely outstanding".

Viral Video | Elderly Woman Amazes Internet With Her Rope-Cycling Stunt

Meanwhile, the video also left internet users stunned. "Dont try this with learher ball if you love your feet," jokingly wrote one user. "That amazing catch convinces me that this is a completely different game to cricket. Divergence will be total in 10 or 20 years," wrote another.

A third user commented, "Fantastic catch no doubt. But is there a case for awarding 6 runs when the ball goes beyond the boundary rope." A fourth simply added, "What a talent!"

The video has accumulated more than 3.2 million views and over 85,000 likes.

Featured Video Of The Day Aero India 2023 Takes Off, PM's Shout-Out To Made-In-India Tejas