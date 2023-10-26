Ashok Gehlot's Son To Be Questioned In Foreign Exchange Violation Case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate in a foreign exchange violation case, just weeks ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Vaibhav Gehlot has been asked to depose before the probe agency's office either in Jaipur or in New Delhi on Friday.

The summons are linked to the recent ED raids against Rajasthan based hospitality group Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., Vardha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and its directors and promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma, Rattan Kant Sharma and others.

The agency had searched the group and its promoters for three days in August at locations in Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai and Delhi. Unaccounted cash of Rs 1.2 crore was seized by the ED after these searches.

Earlier this year, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena had filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate, alleging that some business ventures were being used to launder Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's black money. The complaint against CM's son Vaibhav Gehlot and a man described as the younger Gehlot's business associate sought action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate today also conducted searches at the Jaipur and Sikar homes of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara in connection with the alleged leak of exam papers last year for recruitment of government school teachers.