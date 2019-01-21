'BJP Suffered As It Changed Names Of Government Schemes': Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said the Rajasthan government will retain the names of the states. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the BJP "suffered" in the state because it changed the name of existing government schemes when it was in power and "now it's time" for it to face defeat at the Centre.

Mr Gehlot cited the example of the previous BJP government's decision to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra as Atal Seva Kendra to say that the BJP will have to repent for changing names of government schemes.

He said the Congress government in Rajasthan has decided to retain the name.

"The scheme will remain Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra and we have directed the chief secretary to take further action," he told reporters outside Rajasthan Assembly.

He said nobody would have objected had the BJP government named a new scheme after their leader.

"Be it Centre or state, they did not leave any chance to change names. Such thinking develops bitterness and spoils ambience. They did not realise and now they will have to suffer. They have already suffered in Rajasthan and now it''s time at the Centre," he told reporters outside Rajasthan Assembly.

Earlier, the issue was raised by Congress legislator Sanyam Lodha in the House and the chief minister had informed the government''s stand on the issue.