IITs, IIMs, ISRO Result Of Jawahar Lal Nehru's Vision: Ashok Gehlot

Acknowledging the role of Jawahar Lal Nehru in higher and technical education, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Management, ISRO and other such institutions were the result of the former Prime Minister's vision.

He said, the strides that India has made in the fields of information technology resulting in a digital revolution is because of the vision and thoughts of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

During Jawahar Lal Nehru's time, the focus was on science and technology and special emphasis was given on higher education in the country. After him, successive Congress governments carried forward his vision, he said.

Speaking at a programme organised by Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara, through video conference, the Chief Minister said several Indian doctors and engineers have earned fame globally because the Congress governments focused on higher education.

Mr Gehlot said that institutions like Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), National Institute of Fashion Technology, National Law University have been set up in Rajasthan which is no longer associated with famines or droughts.

The Chief Minister also targeted the former BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje for allegedly closing down two universities in the state, saying it was for the first time that such a thing happened.

Mr Gehlot also called upon the university to play a constructive role in strengthening harmony between tribal and non-tribal people in the region.