Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Khachariyawas Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Khachariyawas said he underwent a COVID test "after some symptoms"

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Khachariyawas today said on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged those who had come in contact with him recently to undergo a COVID test.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr Khachariyawas wrote, "After some symptoms, I got myself tested for COVID-19 and my report came positive. I appeal to all who came in contact with me recently, to undergo COVID-19 test. You all stay healthy and take care of yourself."

Wishing the minister a speedy recovery, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet said, "Wishing my ministerial colleague, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas ji speedy recovery from COVID-19. May he get well soon."

Rajasthan has reported 603 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths today, the State Health Department said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 79,380. While there are 14,730 active cases, the death count stands at 1,037.

So far, 63,613 patients have recovered after treatment, and 62,768 patients have been discharged.