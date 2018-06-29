Panchayat 'Punishes' Rajasthan Family Allegedly For Not Serving Feast

The family alleged that investigation in the matter has not progressed since May 11.

In a small town of Chohtan in Barmer's Rajasthan, a family has allegedly been punished for not performing "mrityubhoj", a custom in which the family of the departed has to organise large meals for the relatives, friends and acquaintances who come to pay condolences. This custom is believed to be in the memory of the departed and the feast is traditionally organised irrespective of the family's economic status.

The family members allege that they are being mistreated in their town since three years. They are neither allowed to attend any functions nor can people visit them.

One of girls from the family said, "Our family of 30 members are being mistreated for no fault of ours. The children are suffering the most. They are not being allowed in schools. We appeal for justice."

Another family member alleged that panchayat members took away some of their land, 25 quintals of bajri (millet) and Rs 5 lakh. "They are now demanding for our home, so we have come out to complain to the police," he said.

He further said that girls are now all grown up, the family wants to marry them, "but after the diktat came from the panchayat members of 21 villages, no one is talking to us anymore."

The incident was reported at Bakhasar police station on May 11. Family has demanded that justice should be brought and people who have been pressurizing them to give up their home should be arrested.

The family has further alleged that investigation in the matter has not seen any progress.

Taking the matter seriously, Gagandeep Singla, the Superintendent of Police from Barmer, said that he has asked for the file and will look into the matter.



(With Inputs From ANI)