At Vasundhara Raje's Birthday Rally, A Message For Next Year's Polls

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje celebrated her 69th birthday today with a temple visit and a rally in Bundi district's Keshoraipatan. The celebrations set the political tone for Rajasthan with Ms Raje attacking the Ashok Gehlot government, listing out the achievements of her government and calling for a record performance by the BJP in the 2023 state election.

Last year too, on her birthday, which coincided with the International Women's Day, Ms Raje had launched a dharmik yatra in east Rajasthan's Bharatpur. This year, she celebrated it in south Rajasthan, which borders her constituency Jhalawar.

The sheer size of the crowds that had gathered at her public meeting and the attendance of a dozen MPs and MLAs along with party workers indicate Ms Raje is still a potent force in Rajasthan's politics. She made it clear that the next target for the BJP is to form the government in 2023.

The stage, which had posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia signalled that Ms Raje is still in sync with the party, at least for now, even as she works to reaffirm herself as the largest crowd-puller in Rajasthan.

PM Modi wished her on Twitter. "On her birthday, greetings to our senior party colleague and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje ji. I pray for her long life and good health," PM Modi tweeted.

Recalling her 33 years in politics and when she became MP for the first time in 1989, Ms Raje said she has seen many ups and downs, and politics is like "walking on thorns". "I won't give up," she said.

"Our innings is our turn in 2023. In 2003 we won 120 seats, in 2013 we won 163 seats and in 2023 we will surpass all records. Three is lucky for the BJP and we have to work together for our aim," Ms Raje said.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia wasn't present at Ms Raje's birthday as it was not a party event. But that did not stop Ms Raje loyalist from turning up in large numbers.