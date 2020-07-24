Ashok Gehlot's MLAs, Waiting To Meet Governor, Shout Slogans

The Chief Minister was seen walking among the slogan-shouting MLAs.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot landed up at the Governor's House with at least 100 Congress MLAs this afternoon, escalating pressure on Governor Kalraj Mishra to call an assembly session.

Scores of MLAs were seen sitting on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan and shouting slogans as they waited for the Governor. Many of the MLAs milled around the house, looking determined for a stake-out until the situation went their way.

Ashok Gehlot said he had written to the Governor asking for an assembly session from Monday. He is keen to face a trust vote while he has the numbers.

"House bulao, house bulao (call the assembly, call the assembly," the MLAs shouted, in a series of slogans.

The other chants were: "Gehlot keep fighting, we are with you" and "Justice is our mantra".

