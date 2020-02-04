Was Never Asked What Degree I Possess As A Cartoonist: Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray said every child has a talent for one form of art and it should be nurtured.

An artist does not need a degree and nobody ever asked him what formal qualification he possesses as a political cartoonist, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Every child has a talent for one form of art and it should be nurtured, Raj Thackeray said at the inauguration of a cartoon drawing competition organised by the Zeal Education Society.

"I do not know how many of you will become artists but I would like to say one thing, everyone has (talent for) one art, not necessarily drawing, it can be anything," he said.

"It should be encouraged and nurtured because out in the world, education needs a degree, art does not," Raj Thackeray said.

"I was at the JJ School of Arts (in Mumbai). After three years, I dropped out and I am not a graduate," he said.

"I wanted to become a political cartoonist and I learned from my uncle (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray and my father Shrikant Thackeray (both of whom were cartoonists), and till this moment I have not been asked what degree I possess," he said.

Raj Thackeray, before he fell out with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray and left the party to form the MNS, used to publish his cartoons in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece `Saamana''. Teachers should identify the artistic talent in every child, the MNS chief further said.

Noted cartoonist and illustrator SD Phadnis was also present on the occasion.