Raj Babbar Calls Election Results The 'Beginning Of BJP's End'

Raj Babbar said that all sections of the society were feeling cheated by the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar today said the electoral losses suffered by the BJP in assembly polls signalled that the ruling party's end had begun.

"This is the beginning of the end for the BJP as the people have kicked them out for giving false hopes," the actor-turned-politician added.

He said that all sections of the society were feeling cheated by the BJP. Mr Babbar also said that it was people's faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi that the Congress emerged victorious in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Raj Babbar, who had campaigned extensively in Rajasthan, said "like-minded parties" should come together in Uttar Pradesh but added that a final decision regarding this would be taken by the Congress leadership.