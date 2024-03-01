'Raised Issues Of State': Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi In Kolkata

She said she also took up the issue of the state's pending dues with the PM.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan on Friday evening, called it a courtesy meeting as per protocol.

"I mentioned the issues of the state to the prime minister, besides having a chat with him," Banerjee told reporters after the meeting.

Asked about the issue of the Centre's dues to the state, which the ruling TMC has been flagging frequently, Banerjee said, "I raised that matter also."

PM Modi, who is on a two-day tour of West Bengal from Friday, will stay the night at Raj Bhavan.

Banerjee's convoy entered the governor's house shortly after the prime minister arrived there.

Taking to X, Governor C V Ananda Bose said he received the PM at the Raj Bhavan.

Bose had also attended the prime minister's official programme at Arambagh earlier in the day, where Modi inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore.

In December last year, Banerjee had met PM Modi in New Delhi to press for the release of the state's dues.

According to the TMC, the Centre owed Rs 1.18 lakh crore to West Bengal.

The Union government has said it released on Thursday two tranches of tax devolution to all states, with West Bengal receiving Rs 10,692 crore, the fourth highest amount after Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

The state government commenced payment of dues to approximately 30 lakh MGNREGA workers on Monday, amounting to Rs 2,700 crore, pending since March 2022.

The withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre has been a focal point in the state's political discourse for the past one year.

