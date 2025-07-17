'Raise Hands, Stand In Corner': Delhi Man Punished For Contempt Of Court

Raise your hands and stand in the corner of the courtroom for the day, a court in Delhi ordered a man, punishing him in a contempt case. The convict was identified as Kuldeep.

Despite waiting and calling the matter twice between 10 am-11:40 am, bail bonds were not furnished by the accused, noted a bench of Judge Saurabh Goyal at Dwarka court while passing the contempt order.

"For wasting the time of the court, which is in contempt of the order duly promulgated on last date of hearing, the accused persons are hereby held guilty for contempt of court proceedings and are convicted for offence U/s 228 IPC," the order read.

"They are directed to stand in the court till the rising of this court with their hands straight in the air," the order read. "Despite waiting since morning, the bail bonds were not furnished by accused Kuldeep. He is thus, taken into custody of this court," it added.

The court further remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody and directed that he be produced on the next date.