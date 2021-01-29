Chhattisgarh Man Gets 20 Year Imprisonment For Raping Minor Stepdaughter

The court awarded 20 year jail to the accused. (Representational)

A fast track court (FTC) in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his eight-year-old step-daughter.

The verdict was passed in the case nearly 45 days after the incident took place in Khamtarai police station area in Raipur city, police official Morisha Naidu told PTI.

Additional sessions judge Rajeev Kumar convicted the 47-year-old accused, a native of Bihar who was living in Khamtarai, for raping his step-daughter and sentenced him 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she said.

The court has also sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment each under section 376(2)(f) (a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the IPC, Mr Naidu said.

All the sentences will run concurrently, she said, adding that the court also imposed a collective fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict.

The incident took place in December, 2020, when the man sexually assaulted the victim at their home and was caught by his wife, who lodged an FIR that led to his arrest, the police official said.