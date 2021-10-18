Weather Updates: Deaths Due To Kerala Rain Climb To 23 As Search Ops Continue

Search operations continue in flood-affected Kerala after Saturday night's heavy rains. (File)

At least 23 people have been killed in Kerala since Saturday night as a result of the heavy rains that triggered landslides in the districts of Idukki and Kottayam. 14 have been found dead in Kottayam, and nine in Idukki.

Bodies of all reported missing persons have been recovered in the flood- and landslide-affected districts, as well as the bodies of some who had not been reported yet.

On the state government's request, the Army, Navy and Air Force have stepped in to help the civil administration handle the situation. The National Disaster Response Force has decided to deploy 11 teams.

Intense spells of rain have also been reported across northwest India, south peninsular India, and east India. Tamil Nadu also saw three dead yesterday as a result of heavy rain-related incidents, with two bodies recovered in the Namakkal district and one in Kanyakumari.

The India Meteorological Department expects the rain to reduce drastically in northwest India starting from tomorrow, while much of south India started to see reductions in rainfall yesterday.

