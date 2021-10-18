Waterlogged Streets In Delhi, Nearby Cities After Heavy Rain Overnight

Delhi Rain: Several parts of Delhi witnessed waterlogging after constant rain.

Delhi and nearby cities saw water-logging in many parts after several hours of heavy rain overnight, slowing down traffic movement this morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "thunderstorm with moderate intensity to heavy intensity rain over isolated places that would continue to occur over entire Delhi and nearby areas."

"Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Entire Delhi, Gurugram, Gohana, Gannaur, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat, Sohana, Manesar, Nuh, Rewari, Narnaul, Karnal, Kosli(Haryana), Bulandsahar, Gulothi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Shamli, Atroli, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Jattari, Khurja, Moradabad, Tundla, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra (U.P), Nadbai, Bharatpur, Nagar(Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the weather office said in a statement.

On Sunday too, the national capital was hit by heavy rain, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas, causing inconvenience for commuters. The maximum temperature on Sunday settled at around 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature on Sunday settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

However, the city is also witnessing a dip in air quality due to stubble burning. Ministry of Earth Sciences' forecast body SAFAR said the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as 350, which falls in the ''very poor'' category with PM2.5 as the lead pollutant.

Delhi received 3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and the relative humidity was 90 per cent, the IMD said. The weather office has attributed the untimely rains to western disturbance.

Besides Delhi, moderate to heavy rains were predicted for almost all adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.