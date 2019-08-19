Rain Fury In North India; 24 Dead In Himachal, Delhi On Alert: 10 Points

Here's your ten-point cheatsheet on this big story:
- In Punjab, 250 villages in eight districts - Ropar, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Tarn Taran, Moga and Ferozepur - are on alert where overflowing dams and rivers have caused flooding. Weather office has predicted heavy rain in several parts of the state today.
- More than 209 villages, including a dozen in Anandpur Sahib, 85 in Jalandhar, 52 in Ferozepur and 60 in Nawanshahr have been evacuated in Punjab as a precautionary measure. Three people have died so far in the state due to heavy rains.
- Himachal Pradesh received record rain on Sunday. "The state as a whole received 102.5 mm of rainfall and this was 1,065 per cent more than normal for this day," the India Meteorological Department said in a statement, adding that this is the "highest ever rainfall for a 24-hour period" in the state.
- Around 150 tourists, including foreigners, have been rescued in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh after a road was washed away due to heavy rain.
- In Uttarakhand, a cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Mori block on Sunday killed 17 people. Flash floods in Mori block struck several villages, washing away houses. Two locals were airlifted this morning and brought to Doon hospital. A woman was also swept away in the Dehradun district when her car fell into a river, officials said.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting today as water levels continue to rise in the Yamuna river after more than 8 lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathni Kund barrage. Evacuation orders have been issued and civil defence volunteers have been deployed in vulnerable areas.
- In Uttar Pradesh, several rivers, including Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghra, are in spate. The Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Badaun, Garhmukteshwar, Naraura and Farrukhabad. The Sharda river at Paliakalan and the Ghaghra river at Elginbridge are flowing above the red mark, authorities said.
- Heavy rain battered parts of Rajasthan over the weekend. Several rivers and dams are overflowing and the district authorities are on high alert. Eleven districts in the state received more than average rain, the weather office said.
- Rain fury has unfolded in north India after several states in southern and western parts of the country were hit by floods earlier this month. Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala have been the worst-hit states where lakhs have been displaced out of their homes.
- The number of deaths in rain-related incidents in flood-hit Karnataka went up to 76, with the recovery of 10 more bodies, while 10 persons are were reported missing. Heavy rain also hit several parts of Chennai and its neighbourhood with the weather office predicting more showers over the next two days.
