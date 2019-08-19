Rain Fury In North India; 24 Dead In Himachal, Delhi On Alert: 10 Points

Heavy rainfall has battered several states in North India.

New Delhi: Monsoon rains continue to hammer several states in north India after at least 30 people were killed in floods and landslides on Sunday. In Himachal Pradesh, one of the worst-hit states, at least 24 people have died and multiple incidents of landslides have blocked highways and roads leaving tourists stranded. A flood alert has been issued in parts of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh as the Yamuna and other rivers neared the danger mark. Army is on standby in eight districts of Punjab where situation continues to be grim in areas near the Sutlej River.