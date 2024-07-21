Himachal Pradesh Sees Weak Monsoon, Rain Deficit 43% Since June

Himachal Pradesh has received 43 per cent deficit rain so far as the South-West monsoon which arrived in the state on June 27 remains weak and erratic.

The state received 151.6 mm of rain against the normal rainfall of 266.4 mm between June 1 and July 21, according to the Met Department. Despite spells of heavy rain at isolated places, all 12 districts of the state logged a rain deficit, with Shimla recording 24 per cent and tribal Lahaul and Spiti districts 74 per cent less rain.

Sirmaur district logged 58 per cent deficit rain, followed by Chamba-52 per cent, Kinnaur-51 per cent, Una-50 per cent, Hamirpur-47 per cent, Solan-43 per cent, Kullu-38 per cent, and Kangra-28 per cent.

The deficit in July till Sunday was 36 per cent with the state receiving 105.1 mm of rain against 165.3 mm. The Local Met Office on Sunday issued an 'Orange Alert', warning of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places in the state on Monday and Tuesday Monsoon activity is likely to increase over the next 2-3 days with fairly widespread precipitation of moderate intensity, it said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Chamba, Kullu, Solan, and Sirmaur during the period, the Met said.

It also cautioned the residents of damage to plantation, horticulture, and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to 'kutcha' houses and huts due to strong winds, and disruption in traffic and waterlogging in the low-lying areas.

Forty people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 27. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 329 crore due to rain, according to the state emergency operation centre.

