Railways To Run 696 Suburban Services In West Bengal From November 11: Piyush Goyal

With adequate safety measures, it will enhance passenger convenience, smooth travel: Piyush Goyal

The Railways will run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from November 11, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

All such services had remained suspended since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The approval to operate these services was given by the Railways after consultations with the state government, officials said.

"Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November."

"With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance passenger convenience, ease of movement and facilitate smooth travel for the people," Goyal said in a tweet.