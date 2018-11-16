Train 18 On Right Track, Glitches During Trail-Runs Are Routine: Railways

After finishing the trials in the Chennai, Train 18 left for Delhi on November 11 and reached the capital two days later.

All India | | Updated: November 16, 2018 22:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Train 18 On Right Track, Glitches During Trail-Runs Are Routine: Railways

The 16-coach train, built in 18 months, is regarded as a successor to Shatabdi Express.

Chennai: 

The railways today sought to downplay reports that the newly launched first locomotive-less train in the country - 'Train 18' - had developed glitches, saying they were minor and such issues were a routine occurrence during the trial phase of any train.

A senior official in the railways said such glitches were routine during trial-runs and that the Rs. 100-crore train, developed by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, had no major issues.

"Some fuses went off while conducting the low-speed run in the city. They were fixed immediately. There was nothing to worry about," the official told PTI, reacting to reports in a section of media that the train was hit by glitches.

The swanky 16-coach train, built in 18 months, is regarded as a successor to the prestigious 30-year-old Shatabdi Express.

After finishing the trials in the city, Train 18 left for Delhi on November 11 and reached the capital two days later.

"After the test-run, the Train 18 was hauled by a locomotive to take it to Delhi as it should not run on its own until the Commission of Railway Safety certifies it," the official said.

The fully air-conditioned train, driven by a self-propulsion module, can run at a speed of up to 160 kmph and comes with technical features for enhanced quick acceleration.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Train 18Train 18 glitches

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sabarimala TempleMercedes BenzElection in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusJawa MotorcycleIPL 2019Redmi Note 6 ProSara Ali KhanKeto DietFantastic BeastsMirzapur

................................ Advertisement ................................