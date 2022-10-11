Railways Plans To Replace Fuel-Based Fleet With Electric Vehicles By 2025

India needs to set up 46,000 EV charging stations by 2030 to match the global benchmark.

The railways has floated a policy under which it plans to replace its entire fleet of vehicles that run on diesel, biofuels or even natural gas with electric vehicles by December 2025, in a big boost to the Centre's ambitious plan to make India a 100-per cent electric vehicle nation by 2030.

Under the policy, a vast charging infrastructure would be created at major railway stations, office buildings and parking lots.

India needs to set up 46,000 EV charging stations by 2030 to match the global benchmark.

According to the timeline proposed by the railways for the zones, the target for installing EV-charging stations and phasing out 20 per cent of its fleet is by December 2023, 60 per cent by 2024 and 100 per cent by 2025.

The replacement of the inspection vehicles in the divisional offices and the attached units would not be mandatory in the initial phase of three years since the vehicles would be required by officials for frequent visits to far-flung areas where adequate charging infrastructure may not be available.

The railways will also create an affordable and accessible charging infrastructure for the users, including passengers, visitors and the general public, on its premises. The general managers of the zonal railways have been asked to advise their officers to identify and demarcate parking spaces in office complexes and station premises for the installation of EV-charging facilities.

Charging point operators (CPOs) would be invited to set-up EV-charging stations at these locations. A parking fee for using the charging infrastructure, as decided by the railways, shall be applicable. The CPOs would ensure access to all compatible EV owners and have a mobile application for the EV users to locate and book the chargers and pay for the services digitally.

The chargers would be installed in accordance with the safety guidelines issued by the Central Electricity Authority or other competent agencies and departments.

