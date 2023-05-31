Railways Minister Asks Internet To Guess 'Train In The Making', Drops Major Hint

The photo shows a swanky train coach with single seats on both sides of the aisle

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, routinely engages with his social media followers by sharing fascinating pictures of railway stations across India and keeps them up to date with the developments happening in the railways. On Wednesday, he shared an image of a train coach on and asked users to guess the ''train in the making.''

The photo shows a swanky train coach with single seats on both sides of the aisle, along with large windows for passengers to enjoy the view. The minister also dropped a hint.

In a tweet, he wrote, ''Guess this train in making? Hint: Jack n Jill went up the hill.''

See the picture here:

Guess this train in making⁉️



Hint: Jack n Jill went up the hill

The photo gained enormous attention, amassing close to 16,000 likes, and more than 1,800 retweets. Many claimed the coaches belonged to new toy trains planned for the Kalka-Shimla route.

One user wrote, ''I love how the interior body of train compartments have become so aesthetic!'' Another wrote, ''Just can't take my eyes off the plush interiors. Will be an exquisite travel experience indeed!''

A third said, ''This new coach was designed by RCF KAPURTHALA... and this coach running between Kalka - Shimla.'' A fourth reiterated the same and commented, ''Kalka-Shimla train. Looking wonderful sir @AshwiniVaishnaw & eager to onboard on this!'' Another added, ''This is awesome.''

Mr. Vaishnaw's tweet comes two days after the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala rolled out four advanced Vistadome narrow gauge coaches having glass roofs and large windows for the Kalka-Shimla heritage track. RCF General Manager Ashesh Agrawal said the Vistadome coaches resemble those of the world-famous Bernina Express of Switzerland which runs on a mountainous rail track, PTI reported.

The coaches will have panoramic windows, a lightweight shell with an upgraded bogie, and an improved braking system. They are also equipped with modern safety features like CCTVs and fire alarms, he added.

The coaches will have aesthetic plush interiors, windowpanes with anti-UV coating, power windows in the upper class, powered doors, heating-cooling package, linear concealed fans, linear LED lights, modular seating, restaurant seating with luxury seats for executive class and mini pantry, among other things. Each Vistadome coach will cost approximately Rs 1.3 crore, as per PTI.