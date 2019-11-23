Railways Issues Notices To 47 Private Caterers To Improve Service

The move is aimed to improve catering services in trains (Representational)

The IRCTC has issued notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers, giving them directions to bring about changes in the standard of food service in trains, a statement from the railway subsidiary said on Saturday.

The move is aimed to improve catering services in trains.

Those served notices amount to 13 per cent of the total onboard catering contracts numbering 358.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.