Railways Initiates Action After Video Of Man Hitting Passengers Of Another Moving Train With Belt Goes Viral

A shocking video has surfaced online where a man travelling on a passenger train can be seen assaulting passengers riding on another moving train with a belt. The clip, shared on Twitter by user @I_DEV_1993, was shot on a train travelling through the Chapra district of Bihar.

"This guy is hitting people sitting near the door in another train with his belt, is it true. Due to hitting this person with the belt, the person sitting in the door can also fall from the train, a big accident can also happen.Please take strict action against such antisocial terrorists," the user wrote in the caption in Hindi.

Watch the video below:

In the video, the unidentified man can be seen hitting people sitting near the door of another train that is moving in the opposite direction on the adjacent track. He can be seen slamming people multiple times with a leather belt in his hand as the train passes by.

The exact date and location of when and where the incident took place is not known. However, reacting to the now-viral clip, the Railway authorities said that they have initiated action in the matter. "Thanks for letting us know, action is being taken," the official account of East Central Railway tweeted in Hindi.

अवगत कराने के लिए धन्यवाद, कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित की जा रही है। — East Central Railway (@ECRlyHJP) July 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the video surfaced online on Friday and since then it has accumulated more than 415,000 views. In the comment section, several Twitter users called for strict action against the man.

"OMG! He seems to be a psychopath. Needs a punishment, as well as treatment," wrote one user. "He is hitting with the buckle side. This would cause extreme injury. Hope he gets arrested," commented another.

A third user tagged the official accounts of railway authorities and UP police and urged them to "initiate appropriate action against the person".

"The psycho needs to be arrested soon and be given 10,000 lashes asap," commented a fourth.