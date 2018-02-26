Railways Going Paperless, No Reservation Charts On Trains From March 1

The stations are classified into seven categories - A1, A, B, C, D, E and F, based on the income from the passengers and the project will first be implemented on all trains at A1, A and B category stations.
Last week, Rail Minister Piyush Goyal had posted on Twitter, "Indian Railways to discontinue pasting of reservation charts on the reserved coaches of all trains as a pilot project for 6 months starting from 1st March 2018. The move is intended towards promoting the initiative of going paperless."
Apart from the paperless factor, the move is being considered environment friendly as it would not just save paper, but also cut down cost. The cut down will save around 28 tonnes of charting paper, which is Rs 1.7 lakh a year, said an official release.
The government, apart from pushing the paperless way of living, is also encouraging the digital agenda. The stress would be on getting e-tickets, sending reservation information through SMS, digital display at platforms. Alternatively, people can also dial139 for IVR assistance or approach the TT of the train.