Railways Gets First Commando Unit, To Guard Routes In Chhattisgarh

The commandos will also be deployed in areas where railway has major ongoing projects. (PTI)

Railway's commando unit, Commandos for Railway Safety (CORAS), whose first deployment will be in Maoist -hit areas of Chhattisgarh, will have a state-of-the-art facility exclusively for training in Haryana's Jagadhri city, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of the unit, Mr Goyal said he has approved the setting up of the institute and instructed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to provide them with training of international standards.

"Keeping in mind the threat from disruptive forces, induction of CORAS was planned in the Railway Protection Force. CORAS team will be provided best, most modern equipment and world class training," he said.

"A new state-of-the-art commando training centre for RPF will be started in Jagadhri, Haryana which will have access to the latest technology and equipment," the minister said.

He added that CCTV cameras will be set up at every station to enhance the security of passengers.

The link of these cameras will be given to the local stations, GRP, RPF, divisional office and the minister's office, Mr Goyal said.

The commando unit is being envisaged as a responder for any situation pertaining to damage, disturbance, disruption of train operations, attack/hostage/hijack, disaster situations in railway areas, said DG RPF Arun Kumar.

"The challenge to the security agencies is likely to be formidable post revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the J&K into two UTs. The security scenario had worsened post-neutralisation of Burhan Wani in July 2016 with cycles of violence with periods of lull in between. The growing trend of local recruitment into militants'' ranks noticed recently will remain a matter of concern," he said.

Comprising RPF and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel, the CORAS is headed by the RPF DG and is armed with special uniforms with bullet-proof jackets, helmets and sophisticated weapons and will secure railway property and passengers against such threats, he said.

CORAS commandos will undergo training programmes, including basic and advanced commando courses with specialisation in handling landmines and improvised explosive devices, hostage rescue, sniping and breaching.

They unit will also be deployed in areas where railway has major ongoing projects which need security like north eastern states and Jammu and Kashmir," the director general of the RPF said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.